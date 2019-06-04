All apartments in Hackberry
Find more places like 3704 Hazelhurst Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hackberry, TX
/
3704 Hazelhurst Drive
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:02 AM

3704 Hazelhurst Drive

3704 Hazelhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3704 Hazelhurst Drive, Hackberry, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 4 bedroom home with 3 bathrooms and office. Open concept living and kitchen. Kitchen has plenty of counter space and cabinets and eat at bar. Loft upstairs with 3 bedrooms. Covered patio in the back. Beautiful curved entry ways add elegance to this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3704 Hazelhurst Drive have any available units?
3704 Hazelhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hackberry, TX.
What amenities does 3704 Hazelhurst Drive have?
Some of 3704 Hazelhurst Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3704 Hazelhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3704 Hazelhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3704 Hazelhurst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3704 Hazelhurst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hackberry.
Does 3704 Hazelhurst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3704 Hazelhurst Drive offers parking.
Does 3704 Hazelhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3704 Hazelhurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3704 Hazelhurst Drive have a pool?
No, 3704 Hazelhurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3704 Hazelhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 3704 Hazelhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3704 Hazelhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3704 Hazelhurst Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3704 Hazelhurst Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3704 Hazelhurst Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXLittle Elm, TXThe Colony, TXProsper, TXHickory Creek, TXCelina, TXCorinth, TX
Flower Mound, TXAubrey, TXCoppell, TXAddison, TXPilot Point, TXFarmers Branch, TXSouthlake, TXSanger, TXFairview, TXRoanoke, TXKrum, TXKeller, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District