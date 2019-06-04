Gorgeous 4 bedroom home with 3 bathrooms and office. Open concept living and kitchen. Kitchen has plenty of counter space and cabinets and eat at bar. Loft upstairs with 3 bedrooms. Covered patio in the back. Beautiful curved entry ways add elegance to this home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3704 Hazelhurst Drive have any available units?
3704 Hazelhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hackberry, TX.
What amenities does 3704 Hazelhurst Drive have?
Some of 3704 Hazelhurst Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3704 Hazelhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3704 Hazelhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.