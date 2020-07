Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful home located near lewisville lake, trails, golf course and local schools! Perfect 3 bed 2 bath floor plan features open concept kitchen and living areas with eat in breakfast room. Great sized kitchen includes modern stainless steel appliances, granite counters and island. Master suite with walk-in closets, garden tub and dual sinks. Split bedrooms for privacy. Formal dining can be used as flex space for study or game room. Nice sized yard for entertainment and play!