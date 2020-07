Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful moving in ready home with split bedrooms. Features formal dining, eat in kitchen, and large family room. New wood like floor installed two years ago for the whole house. Great central location with Little Elm Schools.

The house will be available on June 26, 2020. Pet case by case. Wear mask when viewing the house.