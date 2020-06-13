All apartments in Gregory
111 5th St

111 5th Street · (361) 813-4726
Location

111 5th Street, Gregory, TX 78359

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1824 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Tucked away in Gregory Texas, this Home has been recently updated. This 3 bedroom home sits on a large lot that will be fenced in for privacy. Just poured a new long driveway and side walk that leads to a spacious concrete porch. Welcome in to a large living area with a decorative fireplace/mantle as a focal point. Vinyl flooring flows throughout the living space. Open to a larger than normal dining area, galley kitchen with granite counter tops, white cabinets for that crisp clean look, gas stove/oven, built in microwave and stainless steel refrigerator. Additional room you can use as a family room/Den/Office/Or at this point classroom for your children! All bedrooms have carpeting, good size closets, fans and faux blinds. Ample garage where you will find the washer/dryer connections. Newly installed central air & heat. Master bath suite offers dual sinks, tiled shower, closet and make up area. Secondary bath with tub/shower combo. Set a time to visit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 111 5th St have any available units?
111 5th St has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 111 5th St have?
Some of 111 5th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 5th St currently offering any rent specials?
111 5th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 5th St pet-friendly?
No, 111 5th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gregory.
Does 111 5th St offer parking?
Yes, 111 5th St does offer parking.
Does 111 5th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 5th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 5th St have a pool?
No, 111 5th St does not have a pool.
Does 111 5th St have accessible units?
No, 111 5th St does not have accessible units.
Does 111 5th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 5th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 111 5th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 111 5th St has units with air conditioning.

