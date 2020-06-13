111 5th St.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Tucked away in Gregory Texas, this Home has been recently updated. This 3 bedroom home sits on a large lot that will be fenced in for privacy. Just poured a new long driveway and side walk that leads to a spacious concrete porch. Welcome in to a large living area with a decorative fireplace/mantle as a focal point. Vinyl flooring flows throughout the living space. Open to a larger than normal dining area, galley kitchen with granite counter tops, white cabinets for that crisp clean look, gas stove/oven, built in microwave and stainless steel refrigerator. Additional room you can use as a family room/Den/Office/Or at this point classroom for your children! All bedrooms have carpeting, good size closets, fans and faux blinds. Ample garage where you will find the washer/dryer connections. Newly installed central air & heat. Master bath suite offers dual sinks, tiled shower, closet and make up area. Secondary bath with tub/shower combo. Set a time to visit.