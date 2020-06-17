Amenities
3402 Nashville Available 07/16/20 3402 Nashville- House - Please visit our website www.huntexproperties.com for additional information and to apply for this property!!!
This is a cute three bedroom, one and a half bathroom house in a central location. The brick home features a 1 car garage, gas range, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer connections in a large utility room and central heat and air. It also has a large fenced backyard and storage shed. Home is located in Bowie elementary district!
Heating: electric connection, Cooking and Water heater: gas connections No smoking inside.
Please visit our website www.huntexproperties.com for additional information and to apply for this property!!!
(RLNE3729805)