Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

3402 Nashville

3402 Nashville Avenue · (903) 455-6614
Location

3402 Nashville Avenue, Greenville, TX 75402

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3402 Nashville · Avail. Jul 16

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1465 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3402 Nashville Available 07/16/20 3402 Nashville- House - Please visit our website www.huntexproperties.com for additional information and to apply for this property!!!
This is a cute three bedroom, one and a half bathroom house in a central location. The brick home features a 1 car garage, gas range, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer connections in a large utility room and central heat and air. It also has a large fenced backyard and storage shed. Home is located in Bowie elementary district!
Heating: electric connection, Cooking and Water heater: gas connections No smoking inside.
Please visit our website www.huntexproperties.com for additional information and to apply for this property!!!

(RLNE3729805)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3402 Nashville have any available units?
3402 Nashville has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3402 Nashville have?
Some of 3402 Nashville's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3402 Nashville currently offering any rent specials?
3402 Nashville isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3402 Nashville pet-friendly?
Yes, 3402 Nashville is pet friendly.
Does 3402 Nashville offer parking?
Yes, 3402 Nashville does offer parking.
Does 3402 Nashville have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3402 Nashville does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3402 Nashville have a pool?
No, 3402 Nashville does not have a pool.
Does 3402 Nashville have accessible units?
No, 3402 Nashville does not have accessible units.
Does 3402 Nashville have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3402 Nashville has units with dishwashers.
Does 3402 Nashville have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3402 Nashville has units with air conditioning.
