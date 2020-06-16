Amenities
321 Wilton - House - Completely Remodeled - Please visit www.huntexproperties.com for additional information and to apply online!!
This is a charming, completely redone three bedroom, one and a half bath, one car carport home that features central heat and air, electric stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, washer/dryer connections, nice covered patio and a fenced in yard.
Home requires gas for central heat and hot water heater - Crockett Elementary School
