Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:38 AM

321 Wilton

321 Wilton Drive · (903) 455-6614
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

321 Wilton Drive, Greenville, TX 75401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 321 Wilton · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1316 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
321 Wilton - House - Completely Remodeled - Please visit www.huntexproperties.com for additional information and to apply online!!
This is a charming, completely redone three bedroom, one and a half bath, one car carport home that features central heat and air, electric stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, washer/dryer connections, nice covered patio and a fenced in yard.
Home requires gas for central heat and hot water heater - Crockett Elementary School
Please visit www.huntexproperties.com for additional information and to apply online!!

(RLNE4508213)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 Wilton have any available units?
321 Wilton has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 321 Wilton have?
Some of 321 Wilton's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 Wilton currently offering any rent specials?
321 Wilton isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 Wilton pet-friendly?
Yes, 321 Wilton is pet friendly.
Does 321 Wilton offer parking?
Yes, 321 Wilton does offer parking.
Does 321 Wilton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 Wilton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 Wilton have a pool?
No, 321 Wilton does not have a pool.
Does 321 Wilton have accessible units?
No, 321 Wilton does not have accessible units.
Does 321 Wilton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 321 Wilton has units with dishwashers.
Does 321 Wilton have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 321 Wilton has units with air conditioning.
