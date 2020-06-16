Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

3106 Bonham Available 07/13/20 3106 Bonham-House - Please visit www.huntexproperties.com for additional information and/or to apply today!!!

Beautiful three bedroom, two bath, two car garage brick home with study, formal living room, dining room, breakfast nook and a den with a fireplace in a ideal location. Tons of amenities that include: cook top stove, double ovens, dishwasher, disposal, walk in pantry, and spacious closets. Features 2 central heat and air units, large utility room with sink and washer and dryer connections, work space in the garage, back patio and a large backyard. Home is in Bowie school district. Non-smoking property.No animals allowed

No Pets Allowed



