3106 Bonham
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

3106 Bonham

3106 Bonham Street · (903) 455-6614
Location

3106 Bonham Street, Greenville, TX 75402

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3106 Bonham · Avail. Jul 13

$1,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2315 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3106 Bonham Available 07/13/20 3106 Bonham-House - Please visit www.huntexproperties.com for additional information and/or to apply today!!!
Beautiful three bedroom, two bath, two car garage brick home with study, formal living room, dining room, breakfast nook and a den with a fireplace in a ideal location. Tons of amenities that include: cook top stove, double ovens, dishwasher, disposal, walk in pantry, and spacious closets. Features 2 central heat and air units, large utility room with sink and washer and dryer connections, work space in the garage, back patio and a large backyard. Home is in Bowie school district. Non-smoking property.No animals allowed
Please visit www.huntexproperties.com for additional information and/or to apply today!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2149900)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3106 Bonham have any available units?
3106 Bonham has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3106 Bonham have?
Some of 3106 Bonham's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3106 Bonham currently offering any rent specials?
3106 Bonham isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3106 Bonham pet-friendly?
No, 3106 Bonham is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenville.
Does 3106 Bonham offer parking?
Yes, 3106 Bonham does offer parking.
Does 3106 Bonham have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3106 Bonham does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3106 Bonham have a pool?
No, 3106 Bonham does not have a pool.
Does 3106 Bonham have accessible units?
No, 3106 Bonham does not have accessible units.
Does 3106 Bonham have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3106 Bonham has units with dishwashers.
Does 3106 Bonham have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3106 Bonham has units with air conditioning.
