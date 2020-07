Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Don't miss out on this cutie! This 2 bedroom home will be ready soon. We are looking for someone that wants to be a great neighbor. Must be able to pass a background check, credit check, and have good rental history. Applicants need to have stable work history and excellent references. Schedule to see this home https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1227-stanford-street?p=TenantTurner

2 bed, 1 bath, 1 car garage