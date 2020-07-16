80 Homesite Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit

Beautiful 3 bed, 2.1 bath stone & cedar home sitting on a heavily treed, one acre lot, 500 yards from Lake Texoma. This home is ready for it's next owner so we've dropped it to our max low. Step into large family room, open concept floor plan leading to kitchen w-quartz counters and SS appliances. Custom stonework thru-out this home is a must see. Large master bedroom, beautiful master bath & walk-in closet. Enjoy the large loft upstairs, walk-out deck, & adt'l room. After a long day at the lake, wash off in the stone outdoor shower, plenty of hot water from the Rinnai tankless water heater. Other features include a custom stone fire pit and shed for storing all those boating extras or even your golf cart.