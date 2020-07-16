All apartments in Grayson County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:19 PM

80 Homesite Road

80 Homesite Road · (214) 395-6575
Location

80 Homesite Road, Grayson County, TX 75076

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,995

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
fire pit
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
Beautiful 3 bed, 2.1 bath stone & cedar home sitting on a heavily treed, one acre lot, 500 yards from Lake Texoma. This home is ready for it's next owner so we've dropped it to our max low. Step into large family room, open concept floor plan leading to kitchen w-quartz counters and SS appliances. Custom stonework thru-out this home is a must see. Large master bedroom, beautiful master bath & walk-in closet. Enjoy the large loft upstairs, walk-out deck, & adt'l room. After a long day at the lake, wash off in the stone outdoor shower, plenty of hot water from the Rinnai tankless water heater. Other features include a custom stone fire pit and shed for storing all those boating extras or even your golf cart.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 Homesite Road have any available units?
80 Homesite Road has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 80 Homesite Road have?
Some of 80 Homesite Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 Homesite Road currently offering any rent specials?
80 Homesite Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 Homesite Road pet-friendly?
No, 80 Homesite Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grayson County.
Does 80 Homesite Road offer parking?
No, 80 Homesite Road does not offer parking.
Does 80 Homesite Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 80 Homesite Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 Homesite Road have a pool?
No, 80 Homesite Road does not have a pool.
Does 80 Homesite Road have accessible units?
No, 80 Homesite Road does not have accessible units.
Does 80 Homesite Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 80 Homesite Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 80 Homesite Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 80 Homesite Road does not have units with air conditioning.
