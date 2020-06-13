Apartment List
/
TX
/
granbury
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:25 PM

11 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Granbury, TX

Finding an apartment in Granbury that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:54pm
21 Units Available
Brazos Crossing
800 Chanel Drive, Granbury, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,065
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1124 sqft
Experience lakefront living at Granbury's newest retreat for indulgent apartment living, Brazos Crossing Apartments.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:18pm
249 Units Available
Lake Villas
1000 Quiet Cove Road, Granbury, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1081 sqft
Lake Villas is a brand new community with a view of beautiful view of Lake Grandbury . Enjoy luxary living with all stainless steel applicance ,custom cabinets and granite counters.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1627 Summer Hill Ct.
1627 Summer Hill Ct, Granbury, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1049 sqft
Coming Soon - 2/2 Located in Beautiful Granbury - No Cats Allowed (RLNE5820755)

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
317 Paddle Boat Drive
317 Paddle Boat Dr, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2054 sqft
LUXURY RENTAL HOME. This home is basically new. You will love this quiet subdivision. Home features open concept with split bedrooms. Study or office is a bonus. Kitchen has gas cook top for all the special meals you desire.
Results within 1 mile of Granbury

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
3905 Chippewa Ct
3905 Chippewa Ct, Hood County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2069 sqft
Lovely single story floor-plan, 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, locate in Granbury, unit si equipped with carpet and hardwood floors, island kitchen that includes an electric range oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal, a breakfast nook and a

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
4912 Opal Court
4912 Opal Ct, Hood County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1400 sqft
**SRING SPECIAL MONTH OF MAY FREE** Duplex https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IWt0gf7RvCo The Homes of Opal Court is the premier rental community in Granbury.
Results within 5 miles of Granbury

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
903 Janis St
903 Janis St, Hood County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1650 sqft
HIDEAWAY COVE BEAUTY - You'll love this brand new 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage home in a nice quiet subdivision. Large open concept with generous space to move around between the living area, dining nook, and polished kitchen.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
7209 Hackberry Court
7209 Hackberry Ct, Hood County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1750 sqft
Lovely open concept that is only 2 years old. Split bedroom with wide open living and kitchen area. You will want to have Thanksgiving here. The Kitchen is large with a lot of cabinet space, and a pantry.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
7322 Mistletoe Trail
7322 Mistletoe Trl, Hood County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1750 sqft
Great open floor plan 4 bedroom with split bedrooms, nice big kitchen with pantry. 3 guest bedrooms all are about the same size. Separate dining and living area.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
906 Twine Street
906 Twine St, Hood County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1544 sqft
Great 3 Bed 2 Bath half duplex located just off Old Granbury Road. Convenient access to 377 this family home features granite counters, full size washer dryer connections, walk in closets and a two car garage. Large backyard with wood privacy fence.
Results within 10 miles of Granbury

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1089 Grindstone Road
1089 Grindstone Rd, Horseshoe Bend, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1150 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
*BROCK ISD* 2 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATH* BIG BEDROOMS*GRANITE COUNTERTOPS* FENCED IN BACKYARDS* PETS WELCOME* MINUTES FROM THE SCHOOLS AND EASY ACCESS TO I-20.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
9045 Hines Circle
9045 Hines Cir, Hood County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1160 sqft
KEY FEATURES: Address : 9045 Hines Circle, Cresson, TX 76035 ~ NEW CONSTRUCTION ~ PREMIUM UNIT ~ Single Family Home ~ 3 Bed / 2 Bath ~ 1160 SF INTERIOR AMENITIES - Spacious master suite with walk-in closet - NEW kitchen with Formica counter tops,
City Guide for Granbury, TX

Elizabeth Crockett, second wife of Davy Crockett, one of the heroes of the Alamo siege of 1836, came to live in what became Granbury in 1854 on land that was given to the families of the men who took part in the Texan revolution. Elizabeth Crockett is buried in ActonState Park, which borders the east side of Granbury.

The city of Granbury is in Hood County, Texas, and lies just 35 miles southwest of Fort Worth. Its population is 7,978, as of the 2010 census. The city was founded in 1887 and is named after General Hiram Bronson Granbury, head of the Confederate troops in the area during the American Civil War. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Granbury, TX

Finding an apartment in Granbury that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Granbury 2 BedroomsGranbury 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGranbury 3 Bedrooms
Granbury Apartments with BalconyGranbury Apartments with GarageGranbury Apartments with Parking
Granbury Cheap PlacesGranbury Dog Friendly ApartmentsGranbury Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TXGrand Prairie, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TXFlower Mound, TXWaxahachie, TXCedar Hill, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX
Burleson, TXRoanoke, TXWillow Park, TXWestworth Village, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXStephenville, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryUniversity of Dallas
North Lake College