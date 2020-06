Amenities

This beautifully renovated retail building is just waiting for you to make it your own space. The first floor offers 1 bathroom and office area with the 2nd floor offering more open space as well. Being in the Historic Downtown District of Gonzales this building offers lots of traffic and many of the activities in the downtown square.

