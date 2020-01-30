All apartments in Garrett
Last updated January 30 2020 at 11:58 AM

105 E. Margurite Lane

105 E Margurite Ln · No Longer Available
Location

105 E Margurite Ln, Garrett, TX 75119

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
105 Margurite, Garrett (Ennis Schools), TX - Efficiency home with yard maintained by owner - This property is simple in design and offers low cost living with the freedom that comes with a larger home. This stand-alone 1 bathroom efficiency home has a full size kitchen, electric oven/stove, and dishwasher. And it sits on a corner lot yard (maintained by owner). Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.

Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.

NOTE: Non-refundable $50 Application Fee, Pets are subject to approval and additional pet deposit, Rental Insurance is Required.

(RLNE5145904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 E. Margurite Lane have any available units?
105 E. Margurite Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garrett, TX.
What amenities does 105 E. Margurite Lane have?
Some of 105 E. Margurite Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 E. Margurite Lane currently offering any rent specials?
105 E. Margurite Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 E. Margurite Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 E. Margurite Lane is pet friendly.
Does 105 E. Margurite Lane offer parking?
No, 105 E. Margurite Lane does not offer parking.
Does 105 E. Margurite Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 E. Margurite Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 E. Margurite Lane have a pool?
No, 105 E. Margurite Lane does not have a pool.
Does 105 E. Margurite Lane have accessible units?
No, 105 E. Margurite Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 105 E. Margurite Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 E. Margurite Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 E. Margurite Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 E. Margurite Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

