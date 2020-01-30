105 E. Margurite Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

105 Margurite, Garrett (Ennis Schools), TX - Efficiency home with yard maintained by owner - This property is simple in design and offers low cost living with the freedom that comes with a larger home. This stand-alone 1 bathroom efficiency home has a full size kitchen, electric oven/stove, and dishwasher. And it sits on a corner lot yard (maintained by owner). Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.



Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.



NOTE: Non-refundable $50 Application Fee, Pets are subject to approval and additional pet deposit, Rental Insurance is Required.



