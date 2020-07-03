All apartments in Galveston
6300 Seawall Blvd

6300 Seawall Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

6300 Seawall Boulevard, Galveston, TX 77551
Central City

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
This is a pleasant unit with a beach front view and a beach front balcony. It has a large open tiled living room connected to the kitchen and is furnished with couch, table, chairs, beds and kitchenware etc. Linens can be provided. The kitchen has granite counter tops. Owner will consider any thoughts renter might have to personalize it. There are two full size tiled bedrooms each with own bath vanities and a shared tub with shower. There is also a small third room that can be an added bedroom or study or office. .The Victorian POA charges $50 per month and provides a parking pass....but owner is willing to negotiate the fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

