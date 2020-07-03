6300 Seawall Blvd

Amenities

This is a pleasant unit with a beach front view and a beach front balcony. It has a large open tiled living room connected to the kitchen and is furnished with couch, table, chairs, beds and kitchenware etc. Linens can be provided. The kitchen has granite counter tops. Owner will consider any thoughts renter might have to personalize it. There are two full size tiled bedrooms each with own bath vanities and a shared tub with shower. There is also a small third room that can be an added bedroom or study or office. .The Victorian POA charges $50 per month and provides a parking pass....but owner is willing to negotiate the fee.