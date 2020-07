7826 Heather Harvest Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

THIS IS A VERY CUTE LIGHTLY LIVED STARTER HOME. LAMINATE FLOORS UPON ENTRY AND EXTENDED TO LIVING,DINING AND KITCHEN.THE GORGEOUS OPEN CONCEPT KITCHEN HAS BEAUTIFUL GRANITE COUNTERS, SUBWAY TILES BACKSPLASH, 42" CABINETS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. ALL APPLIANCES STAY INCLUDING WASHER,DRYER AND FRIDGE.THIS 3 SIDES BRICK HOME ALSO HAS A COVERED PATIO WHERE ONE CAN SIT AND RELAX.THE SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM HAS AMPLE CLOSET SPACE AND THE BATHROOM HAS HIS AND HER SINKS WITH SEPARATE TUB AND SHOWER.IMMEDIATE AVAILIBILTY