7207 Sharpsburg Dr Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Wow! Imagine yourself in this beautifully updated and maintained home in Tara! You will enjoy cooking and meal prepping in the kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, gorgeous and spacious granite countertops, and beautiful updated backsplash! Stress free cleaning with modern laminate and tile flooring. New lighting fixtures throughout this home, plenty of space for a or entertaining in the home and in the nice sized back yard. Minutes away from grocery stores, entertainment, and shopping centers. It's is zoned to the highly rated schools of Polly Ryon Middle, Reading Jr. High and George Ranch High Schools. This home will go fast!