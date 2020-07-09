6315 Gabrielle Canyon Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible game room parking pool tennis court

Beautifully updated home with in a gated subdivision with 24-hour manned security gates. This home boasts high ceilings, quartz countertops, and plenty of room for living and entertaining. The cul-de-sac location is quiet and means very little traffic on the street. This property is located within walking/biking the neighborhood pool and tennis courts. Zoned to highly sought-after Katy ISD schools! With two living areas, formal dining, and a game room, you will find this is a highly versatile floor plan. The spacious backyard has ample space for outdoor furniture and/or playscapes. Schedule a showing today!