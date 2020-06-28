All apartments in Fort Bend County
Find more places like 22407 Kendall Shay Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Bend County, TX
/
22407 Kendall Shay Ct
Last updated July 29 2019 at 10:48 PM

22407 Kendall Shay Ct

22407 Kendall Shay Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

22407 Kendall Shay Court, Fort Bend County, TX 77450
Cinco Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous 5 Bed 4.5 baths in Cinco Ranch. Beautiful pool & spa,with pergola and great outdoor grill. Updated and remodeled kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances. Remodeled bathrooms. Great floor plan. Master and secondary bedroom downstairs. Great family room. Exemplary Katy schools and close as well to beautiful La Centerra shopping center. Also Golf Club at Cinco Ranch close by. This is a beautiful property just waiting to be lived in.Pool, Spa and Yard maintenance included in the rental price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22407 Kendall Shay Ct have any available units?
22407 Kendall Shay Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Bend County, TX.
What amenities does 22407 Kendall Shay Ct have?
Some of 22407 Kendall Shay Ct's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22407 Kendall Shay Ct currently offering any rent specials?
22407 Kendall Shay Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22407 Kendall Shay Ct pet-friendly?
No, 22407 Kendall Shay Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Bend County.
Does 22407 Kendall Shay Ct offer parking?
Yes, 22407 Kendall Shay Ct offers parking.
Does 22407 Kendall Shay Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22407 Kendall Shay Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22407 Kendall Shay Ct have a pool?
Yes, 22407 Kendall Shay Ct has a pool.
Does 22407 Kendall Shay Ct have accessible units?
No, 22407 Kendall Shay Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 22407 Kendall Shay Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22407 Kendall Shay Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 22407 Kendall Shay Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 22407 Kendall Shay Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Cinco Ranch
6207 Katy Gaston Rd
Katy, TX 77494
Shadowbrooke
1025 Dulles Ave
Stafford, TX 77477
Encore Grand Mission
19221 Beechnut Rd
Richmond, TX 77407
Broadstone New Territory
5555 New Territory Blvd
Sugar Land, TX 77479
Ravella at Sienna Plantation
5330 Sienna Parkway
Missouri City, TX 77459
Heritage Grand at Sienna Plantation
6303 Sienna Ranch Rd
Missouri City, TX 77459
Ascend at Tamarron
3230 FM 1463
Katy, TX 77494
Falcon Landing
3300 Falcon Landing Blvd
Katy, TX 77494

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TX
Missouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXRosenberg, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXAlvin, TXWharton, TXCinco Ranch, TXSealy, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TX
Richmond, TXPecan Grove, TXManvel, TXAngleton, TXJersey Village, TXLake Jackson, TXRichwood, TXFriendswood, TXClute, TXBellville, TXBay City, TXFreeport, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine