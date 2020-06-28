22407 Kendall Shay Ct

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Gorgeous 5 Bed 4.5 baths in Cinco Ranch. Beautiful pool & spa,with pergola and great outdoor grill. Updated and remodeled kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances. Remodeled bathrooms. Great floor plan. Master and secondary bedroom downstairs. Great family room. Exemplary Katy schools and close as well to beautiful La Centerra shopping center. Also Golf Club at Cinco Ranch close by. This is a beautiful property just waiting to be lived in.Pool, Spa and Yard maintenance included in the rental price.