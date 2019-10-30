All apartments in Forest Hill
7345 Folkstone Dr.
Last updated October 30 2019

7345 Folkstone Dr

7345 Folkstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7345 Folkstone Drive, Forest Hill, TX 76140

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
alarm system
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Short Term Rental: Amazing 3/2/2 in Everman ISD - Rare Short Term Rental Available For Immediate Move In: Amazing 3/2/2 situated in EVERMAN ISD. Front entry opens to cavernous living area with corner wood burning fireplace and vaulted wood beamed ceilings. Open kitchen offers electric stove, dishwasher, a water line for your refrigerator, dining area and a breakfast bar. Oversized master suite boasts hollywood style bathroom including walk in closet with his and hers access and custom storage options. Updated wood plank vinyl flooring in front entry, kitchen, dining and both bathrooms. Spacious bedrooms offer large closets, plush flooring and ceiling fans. Large fenced yard, alarm system, storage closets and more! 3 month lease with month to month option! Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!

Apply online at www.cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing. No Section 8. No Smoking. 3 month lease agreement with month to month option when lease expires.

Apply online at www.cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing. No Section 8. No Smoking. 3 month lease agreement with month to month option when lease expires.

(RLNE5272983)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7345 Folkstone Dr have any available units?
7345 Folkstone Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Hill, TX.
What amenities does 7345 Folkstone Dr have?
Some of 7345 Folkstone Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7345 Folkstone Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7345 Folkstone Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7345 Folkstone Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7345 Folkstone Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7345 Folkstone Dr offer parking?
No, 7345 Folkstone Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7345 Folkstone Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7345 Folkstone Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7345 Folkstone Dr have a pool?
No, 7345 Folkstone Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7345 Folkstone Dr have accessible units?
No, 7345 Folkstone Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7345 Folkstone Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7345 Folkstone Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 7345 Folkstone Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7345 Folkstone Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

