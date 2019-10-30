7345 Folkstone Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Short Term Rental: Amazing 3/2/2 in Everman ISD - Rare Short Term Rental Available For Immediate Move In: Amazing 3/2/2 situated in EVERMAN ISD. Front entry opens to cavernous living area with corner wood burning fireplace and vaulted wood beamed ceilings. Open kitchen offers electric stove, dishwasher, a water line for your refrigerator, dining area and a breakfast bar. Oversized master suite boasts hollywood style bathroom including walk in closet with his and hers access and custom storage options. Updated wood plank vinyl flooring in front entry, kitchen, dining and both bathrooms. Spacious bedrooms offer large closets, plush flooring and ceiling fans. Large fenced yard, alarm system, storage closets and more! 3 month lease with month to month option! Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!



Apply online at www.cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing. No Section 8. No Smoking. 3 month lease agreement with month to month option when lease expires.



(RLNE5272983)