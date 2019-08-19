Beautiful newly renovated and very spacious 4 bed 2 bath home for rent in newer neighborhood. Home was built in 2005 and is located in Evermen ISD. Located minutes away from I-20 that provides access to major highways to commute anywhere in DFW. Very peaceful neighborhood with a LOWEST crime rated awarded by Trulia. Call or Text to schedule an appointment to see this jewel.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3008 Ronay Drive have any available units?
What amenities does 3008 Ronay Drive have?
Some of 3008 Ronay Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3008 Ronay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3008 Ronay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.