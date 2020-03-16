209 Griffin Avenue

Amenities

Enjoy this gorgeous one-story home located in Fate featuring an open concept living and entertainment space. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, beautifully stained cabinetry and recessed lighting. The extended bar for additional seating. Unwind in the spacious Master Suite, featuring a walk-in closet, with garden tub and separate shower. Home boasts stunning Moroccan-inspired doorways and plush carpet throughout the entire home. Entertain in the oversized fenced backyard with covered and open patio to relax under. Come view this lovely home today!