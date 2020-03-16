All apartments in Fate
209 Griffin Avenue
209 Griffin Avenue

209 Griffin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

209 Griffin Avenue, Fate, TX 75189

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Enjoy this gorgeous one-story home located in Fate featuring an open concept living and entertainment space. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, beautifully stained cabinetry and recessed lighting. The extended bar for additional seating. Unwind in the spacious Master Suite, featuring a walk-in closet, with garden tub and separate shower. Home boasts stunning Moroccan-inspired doorways and plush carpet throughout the entire home. Entertain in the oversized fenced backyard with covered and open patio to relax under. Come view this lovely home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Griffin Avenue have any available units?
209 Griffin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 209 Griffin Avenue have?
Some of 209 Griffin Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 Griffin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
209 Griffin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Griffin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 209 Griffin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fate.
Does 209 Griffin Avenue offer parking?
No, 209 Griffin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 209 Griffin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 Griffin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Griffin Avenue have a pool?
No, 209 Griffin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 209 Griffin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 209 Griffin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Griffin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 Griffin Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 209 Griffin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 Griffin Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

