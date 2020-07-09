948 Winged Foot Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

GREENBELT HOME IN HERITAGE RANCH - VIEWS OF LAKE, TREES & WALKING TRAIL - NEW WOOD FLOORING IN FAMILY ROOM - GREAT FLOOR PLAN for 1749 Sq. Ft. - GATED RESORT OF HERITAGE RANCH for those 50+. Well appointed Island Kitchen with electric range, microwave, pull-out drawers. Covered back patio. Includes use of Swimming Pools, Fitness Center, Tennis & Pickle-ball courts, Disc-golf field, Library and Walking Trails. Lease payment includes the HOA Quarterly Assessment of $650. Leasee responsible for $50 food minimum per month in the Clubhouse and any User Charges (with Automatic Payment). Leasee responsible for yard care including mowing & edge trimming. No Pets. No Smoking