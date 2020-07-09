All apartments in Fairview
948 Winged Foot Drive

948 Winged Foot Dr · No Longer Available
Location

948 Winged Foot Dr, Fairview, TX 75069

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
GREENBELT HOME IN HERITAGE RANCH - VIEWS OF LAKE, TREES & WALKING TRAIL - NEW WOOD FLOORING IN FAMILY ROOM - GREAT FLOOR PLAN for 1749 Sq. Ft. - GATED RESORT OF HERITAGE RANCH for those 50+. Well appointed Island Kitchen with electric range, microwave, pull-out drawers. Covered back patio. Includes use of Swimming Pools, Fitness Center, Tennis & Pickle-ball courts, Disc-golf field, Library and Walking Trails. Lease payment includes the HOA Quarterly Assessment of $650. Leasee responsible for $50 food minimum per month in the Clubhouse and any User Charges (with Automatic Payment). Leasee responsible for yard care including mowing & edge trimming. No Pets. No Smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 948 Winged Foot Drive have any available units?
948 Winged Foot Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairview, TX.
What amenities does 948 Winged Foot Drive have?
Some of 948 Winged Foot Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 948 Winged Foot Drive currently offering any rent specials?
948 Winged Foot Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 948 Winged Foot Drive pet-friendly?
No, 948 Winged Foot Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairview.
Does 948 Winged Foot Drive offer parking?
Yes, 948 Winged Foot Drive offers parking.
Does 948 Winged Foot Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 948 Winged Foot Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 948 Winged Foot Drive have a pool?
Yes, 948 Winged Foot Drive has a pool.
Does 948 Winged Foot Drive have accessible units?
No, 948 Winged Foot Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 948 Winged Foot Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 948 Winged Foot Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 948 Winged Foot Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 948 Winged Foot Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

