Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

411 Sloan Creek Parkway

411 Sloan Creek Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

411 Sloan Creek Parkway, Fairview, TX 75069

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
Beautifully updated move-in ready 1.5 story on oversized corner & creek lot in sought after Sloan Creek! Wood like floors and tile throughout the living areas. Home has stunning kitchen, large sit in breakfast area, double fireplace open to family room & flex room as well as large private upstairs game room with surround sound wiring. All bedrooms are conveniently located downstairs with split master. 4th bedroom could be second study. Enjoy the serene views of mature trees & wildlife from the large travertine patio. Sloan Creek residents also enjoy private pond & jogging paths. Zoned for excellent McKinney ISD. Located near Shops at Allen & Fairview, Hwy 75 & 121.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 Sloan Creek Parkway have any available units?
411 Sloan Creek Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairview, TX.
What amenities does 411 Sloan Creek Parkway have?
Some of 411 Sloan Creek Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 Sloan Creek Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
411 Sloan Creek Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 Sloan Creek Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 411 Sloan Creek Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairview.
Does 411 Sloan Creek Parkway offer parking?
No, 411 Sloan Creek Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 411 Sloan Creek Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 Sloan Creek Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 Sloan Creek Parkway have a pool?
No, 411 Sloan Creek Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 411 Sloan Creek Parkway have accessible units?
No, 411 Sloan Creek Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 411 Sloan Creek Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 411 Sloan Creek Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 411 Sloan Creek Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 411 Sloan Creek Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.

