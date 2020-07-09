411 Sloan Creek Parkway

Amenities

Beautifully updated move-in ready 1.5 story on oversized corner & creek lot in sought after Sloan Creek! Wood like floors and tile throughout the living areas. Home has stunning kitchen, large sit in breakfast area, double fireplace open to family room & flex room as well as large private upstairs game room with surround sound wiring. All bedrooms are conveniently located downstairs with split master. 4th bedroom could be second study. Enjoy the serene views of mature trees & wildlife from the large travertine patio. Sloan Creek residents also enjoy private pond & jogging paths. Zoned for excellent McKinney ISD. Located near Shops at Allen & Fairview, Hwy 75 & 121.