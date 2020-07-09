1380 Sagebrooke

Amenities

GOLF COURSE LOT, fenced back yard overlooks 13th fairway. Resort-style living in a beautiful setting of natural hills and trees. Rare find-3BRs plus a study. Study can be 2nd living, has french doors. Wood flooring in Formal dining and study. Open kitchen with upgraded built-in Stainless appliances and warmer drawer. Large family room with tile floors, gas fireplace and views of golf course. Fenced back yard, pets considered on a case-by-case basis, 2 car garage, lots of storage! Enjoy Resort-style Living...2 Pools indoor-outdoor, Gym, Tennis, Pickleball, Golf, Restaurant. Active adult community, one person over 50, adult children over 19. Tenant responsible for $50-mo food min. HOA included in rent.