Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:31 AM

1380 Sagebrooke

1380 Sagebrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1380 Sagebrook Drive, Fairview, TX 75069

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
GOLF COURSE LOT, fenced back yard overlooks 13th fairway. Resort-style living in a beautiful setting of natural hills and trees. Rare find-3BRs plus a study. Study can be 2nd living, has french doors. Wood flooring in Formal dining and study. Open kitchen with upgraded built-in Stainless appliances and warmer drawer. Large family room with tile floors, gas fireplace and views of golf course. Fenced back yard, pets considered on a case-by-case basis, 2 car garage, lots of storage! Enjoy Resort-style Living...2 Pools indoor-outdoor, Gym, Tennis, Pickleball, Golf, Restaurant. Active adult community, one person over 50, adult children over 19. Tenant responsible for $50-mo food min. HOA included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1380 Sagebrooke have any available units?
1380 Sagebrooke doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairview, TX.
What amenities does 1380 Sagebrooke have?
Some of 1380 Sagebrooke's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1380 Sagebrooke currently offering any rent specials?
1380 Sagebrooke is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1380 Sagebrooke pet-friendly?
Yes, 1380 Sagebrooke is pet friendly.
Does 1380 Sagebrooke offer parking?
Yes, 1380 Sagebrooke offers parking.
Does 1380 Sagebrooke have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1380 Sagebrooke does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1380 Sagebrooke have a pool?
Yes, 1380 Sagebrooke has a pool.
Does 1380 Sagebrooke have accessible units?
No, 1380 Sagebrooke does not have accessible units.
Does 1380 Sagebrooke have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1380 Sagebrooke has units with dishwashers.
Does 1380 Sagebrooke have units with air conditioning?
No, 1380 Sagebrooke does not have units with air conditioning.

