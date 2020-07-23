Apartment List
TX
everman
accessible apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:32 AM

46 Accessible Apartments for rent in Everman, TX

There are plenty of options for wheelchair accessible apartments in Everman with the right research and approach. Get started by choosing the accessible option in your profile on A... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
Four Seasons at Clear Creek
1500 Four Seasons Ln, Everman, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$845
892 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$969
1078 sqft
Perfectly nestled within a quiet, rural location, providing access to every imaginable convenience. Within minutes residents can hop on 35W or 20, and be on their way to downtown Fort Worth, Crowley and more.
Results within 5 miles of Everman
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
78 Units Available
Oakridge Terrace
Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$717
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$772
786 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$840
786 sqft
Comfort comes easy at Ladera Palms. Our Fort Worth apartments are the perfect place to call home. We have crafted our community to cater to your unique needs.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
14 Units Available
Chesterfield Apartments
5700 Median Way, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with large living rooms and walk-in closets. On-site management available. Property offers residents the opportunity to play volleyball, work out, relax in hot tub, and more on-site. Close to Treepoint Park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
5 Units Available
Southland Terrace
Woodmont
1021 Oak Grove Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
892 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,141
1078 sqft
Suburban-living just minutes from downtown Fort Worth. Our 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartment homes boast fully equipped kitchen, washer/dryer connections, window coverings and more. Serenity or activity, Woodmont residents have their choice!
Results within 10 miles of Everman
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
54 Units Available
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,101
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,217
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1109 sqft
Live your best life inside one of our 300 studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments where luxurious finishes and first-rate fixtures guarantee your wellbeing.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
70 Units Available
The Dylan
5344 Sycamore School Rd, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,070
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
1249 sqft
Located near Cedar Springs and the Dallas North Tollway. 24-hour gym, business center and swimming pool. Designer finishes, high ceilings and GE Clean Steel Appliances.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
25 Units Available
Overton South
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
951 sqft
Luxurious units include nine-foot ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and hardwood flooring. Community includes pool, picnic area and tennis courts. Located close to a shopping mall and many dining options.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 23 at 12:39 AM
4 Units Available
Candle Ridge West
Hulen Gardens
7415 Tallow Wind Trl, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community includes covered parking, 24-hour monitored security and pool. Apartments feature garbage disposal, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Located just steps from the Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
50 Units Available
Alta Waterside
3964 Watercourse Drive, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,023
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,219
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1308 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
6 Units Available
Downtown Fort Worth
Cityscape Arts
301 Nichols Street, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,365
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1144 sqft
Welcome to Cityscape Arts -- Fort Worth's brand-new residential jewel beckoning those who appreciate the vibe of boutique-style living.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
15 Units Available
Woodhaven
Woodstone Apartments
6051 Bridge St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$776
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1012 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment homes with stylish designs, spacious floor plans and modern fixtures. Quiet community features a business center, fitness center, clubhouse and other social areas.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
53 Units Available
Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,170
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1575 sqft
Located in Uptown, at the bay of Trinity River, and minutes away from Downtown, Kelley at Samuels Ave brings you the lavish lifestyle you’ve been waiting for! Our stunning collection of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Fort Worth, TX takes
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Summercrest
1320 NW Summercrest Blvd, Burleson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,134
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1266 sqft
Welcome to Summercrest! Our community is nestled in Burleson and features well-appointed one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 12:31 AM
38 Units Available
Harmony Hills
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$690
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
1012 sqft
Welcome to The Woodlands Apartments in Fort Worth, Texas! Conveniently located in a peaceful, amiable neighborhood, our family friendly, controlled access community provides residents with a comfortable living environment.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 12:19 AM
40 Units Available
The Club at Stonegate
2450 Oak Hill Cir, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1355 sqft
Luxury community has bark park, clubhouse, and state of the art fitness center. Residents enjoy units with laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. Excellent location in Fort Worth by the Trinity Trail.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 12:18 AM
10 Units Available
Meadows of Candleridge
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$856
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
966 sqft
Units feature air conditioning, carpet, private patio/balcony, large walk-in closets, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Great location near shops, dining and entertainment. Community has swimming pools, courtyard and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
44 Units Available
City View
Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1392 sqft
The motto of The Heights at Cityview is "perfectly placed, perfectly priced." Offering a cyber cafe, a full fitness center, an outdoor kitchen and a bark park, The Heights At Cityview is waiting for you!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
14 Units Available
Auberge of Burleson
1633 Greenridge Dr, Burleson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,225
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Auberge of Burleson, a new and vibrant residential community in Burleson, TX that offers thoughtfully designed apartment homes that feature unique layouts, ample living space and a range of amenities and exciting conveniences that cater
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 11:00 PM
11 Units Available
Jennings South
The Phoenix
429 College Ave, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,209
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,109
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1106 sqft
Minutes from downtown Fort Worth and I-30. One- and two-bedroom apartments with air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Community boasts a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, clubroom, and coffee bar. Garage car parking available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
25 Units Available
Sunset Heights South
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,013
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently situated near I-30 and Chisholm Trail Parkway. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans. Amenities include a swimming pool, coffee bar and landscaped courtyards with outdoor grills.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
35 Units Available
Scenic Bluff
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$980
761 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,160
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1207 sqft
Our brand new community consists of studios, one bedroom and two bedroom apartment homes. The Union at River East offers nine gorgeous live-work homes which can be operated as both a home and a business with its own personal store front access.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 12:33 AM
103 Units Available
Paschal
The Berkeley
2001 Park Hill Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
1340 sqft
Bright homes with arched doorways, high ceilings, large windows. Three courtyards with social and grill areas. Outdoor fireplace. Modern fitness center with free weights.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 23 at 12:31 AM
$
64 Units Available
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$889
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in a planned community, these luxury apartments are a respite from the outside world. Putting green, playing courts and gym available. Near historic downtown Fort Worth.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 23 at 12:25 AM
9 Units Available
Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly situated in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, Harris Gardens is easily accessible to Interstate 30.
What to keep in mind when looking for accessible apartments in Everman, TX

There are plenty of options for wheelchair accessible apartments in Everman with the right research and approach. Get started by choosing the accessible option in your profile on Apartment List for quick results.

Stay focused on the location and amenities you need that will empower your life and make day-to-day living easier. The neighborhood you move to should offer ample wheelchair accessible parking, public transportation, dining, and entertainment options to fit your lifestyle.

Take your time and ask plenty of questions when touring wheelchair accessible apartments in Everman. Look for features like wide doorways, elevators, entrance ramps, and accessible sinks with lower countertops. Front-loading washer and dryers are also important, as well as hardwood floors that makes using a wheelchair easier. Ask if there are any plans for future renovations that may increase, or decrease, the accessibility of the apartment. Ask about handicap parking spaces and explain your rights to make reasonable modifications to your space.

