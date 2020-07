Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities playground tennis court

2 story home with updated laminated wood like flooring, interior and exterior paint, appliance. 2 bedrooms upstairs with a massive bath with 2 huge closets. 1 bedroom and bath down stairs. 2 living areas 1 living leads you to a open patio. Large mature trees in back yard. Home is located walking distance to historical downtown Ennis, Schools and Shopping. Few blocks from local park with fishing,walking trail,tennis courts,play ground.