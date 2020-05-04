308 N Preston Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher carport walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking

Attention to detail sets this home apart from the rest! Historic two story home located within walking distance of the Ennis Square, close to restaurants and shopping. This 4 bedroom home perfectly blends the charm of the past with modern features of today. Featuring beautiful hard wood floors, large kitchen with gas range, farmhouse sink, large island with seating, multiple staircases with an open parlor area. 4 bedrooms are located upstairs with two full baths. Master suite has a large jetted tub, sitting area and walk in closet. Office downstairs and a half bathroom. Large country front porch with a fenced side yard. Workshop, carport and storage building.