Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

308 N Preston Street

308 North Preston Street · No Longer Available
Location

308 North Preston Street, Ennis, TX 75119

Attention to detail sets this home apart from the rest! Historic two story home located within walking distance of the Ennis Square, close to restaurants and shopping. This 4 bedroom home perfectly blends the charm of the past with modern features of today. Featuring beautiful hard wood floors, large kitchen with gas range, farmhouse sink, large island with seating, multiple staircases with an open parlor area. 4 bedrooms are located upstairs with two full baths. Master suite has a large jetted tub, sitting area and walk in closet. Office downstairs and a half bathroom. Large country front porch with a fenced side yard. Workshop, carport and storage building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 N Preston Street have any available units?
308 N Preston Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ennis, TX.
What amenities does 308 N Preston Street have?
Some of 308 N Preston Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 N Preston Street currently offering any rent specials?
308 N Preston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 N Preston Street pet-friendly?
No, 308 N Preston Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ennis.
Does 308 N Preston Street offer parking?
Yes, 308 N Preston Street offers parking.
Does 308 N Preston Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 N Preston Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 N Preston Street have a pool?
No, 308 N Preston Street does not have a pool.
Does 308 N Preston Street have accessible units?
No, 308 N Preston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 308 N Preston Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 308 N Preston Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 308 N Preston Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 308 N Preston Street does not have units with air conditioning.

