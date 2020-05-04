All apartments in Ennis
2006 Tallahassee Dr
Last updated October 30 2019 at 9:42 PM

2006 Tallahassee Dr

2006 Tallahassee Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2006 Tallahassee Drive, Ennis, TX 75119

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Brick Home, 3/2, With a 2 Car Garage in Ennis TX - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is the perfect Ennis home for the family. Located just around the corner from the Jr High and High schools. Beautiful shade trees too! The AC Unit and ceiling fans also help keep the home cool during those hot Texas summers! The home has recently been fully painted and had flooring installed, and it also has an irrigation system. Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.
*UPDATED PHOTOS COMING SOON*

Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.

NOTE: Non-refundable $50 Application Fee, Rental Insurance is required, Pets are subject to approval and additional pet deposit and monthly rent increase.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1944369)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

