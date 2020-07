Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

REMODELED 3 BED, 2 BATH IN WELL ESTABLISHED NEIGHBORHOOD. NICE SIZED BACKYARD WITH SHADE TREES WALKING DISTANCE TO PARK, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, ORIGINAL HARDWOOD FLOORS, CROWN MOLDING AND NEW LIGHT FIXTURES THROUGHOUT, CUSTOM CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, BREAKFAST BAR, NEW APPLIANCES, NEW FENCE, NEWER CENTRAL HEAT AND AIR, TANK LESS WATER HEATER, HUGE PANTRY WITH ROOM FOR DEEP FREEZE AND MUCH MORE! $50 app fee per person 18 or older