Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

1414 Sundale Street

1414 Sundale Street · No Longer Available
Location

1414 Sundale Street, Ennis, TX 75119

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Updated Brick Home, 3/2/2, With Covered Back Patio in Ennis TX - Come home to this beautiful brick house in Ennis Texas. You will love the wide open space each room has and the built in shelving for organization or decor. The updated wood plank flooring throughout is stunning and the lighting throughout the house is perfect. This 3 bed, 2 bath home has a separate laundry room, a sun-room, fireplace in the living area, and a covered patio out back. The views are amazing and perfect for relaxing or entertaining your guests on your back patio. You need to check out this house before it's too late. Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.

Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.

Note: Non-refundable $50 Application Fee, Rental Insurance is Required, Pets are subject to approval and additional pet deposit and monthly rent increase.

(RLNE5521093)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

