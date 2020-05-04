1414 Sundale Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Updated Brick Home, 3/2/2, With Covered Back Patio in Ennis TX - Come home to this beautiful brick house in Ennis Texas. You will love the wide open space each room has and the built in shelving for organization or decor. The updated wood plank flooring throughout is stunning and the lighting throughout the house is perfect. This 3 bed, 2 bath home has a separate laundry room, a sun-room, fireplace in the living area, and a covered patio out back. The views are amazing and perfect for relaxing or entertaining your guests on your back patio. You need to check out this house before it's too late. Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.



Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.



Note: Non-refundable $50 Application Fee, Rental Insurance is Required, Pets are subject to approval and additional pet deposit and monthly rent increase.



