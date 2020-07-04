All apartments in El Lago
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:07 PM

4101 Nasa Pkwy

4101 Nasa Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

4101 Nasa Parkway, El Lago, TX 77586

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great water views!!! Credit flexible - Property Id: 210578

Our apartment complex offers variety of available floor plans and amenities. our rental rates range from $995 to $1150 per month for the one bedroom,
1/1 open kitchen concept great for entertaining with great water views, big bedrooms and walk-in closets, laminate wood flooring, granite countertops and much more awaits you at this magnificent beautiful property, for more details please call 713-459 0082
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/210578
Property Id 210578

(RLNE5908380)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4101 Nasa Pkwy have any available units?
4101 Nasa Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Lago, TX.
What amenities does 4101 Nasa Pkwy have?
Some of 4101 Nasa Pkwy's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4101 Nasa Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
4101 Nasa Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4101 Nasa Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 4101 Nasa Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 4101 Nasa Pkwy offer parking?
No, 4101 Nasa Pkwy does not offer parking.
Does 4101 Nasa Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4101 Nasa Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4101 Nasa Pkwy have a pool?
No, 4101 Nasa Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 4101 Nasa Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 4101 Nasa Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 4101 Nasa Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 4101 Nasa Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4101 Nasa Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 4101 Nasa Pkwy does not have units with air conditioning.

