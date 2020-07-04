4101 Nasa Pkwy

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors range walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Great water views!!! Credit flexible



Our apartment complex offers variety of available floor plans and amenities. our rental rates range from $995 to $1150 per month for the one bedroom,

1/1 open kitchen concept great for entertaining with great water views, big bedrooms and walk-in closets, laminate wood flooring, granite countertops and much more awaits you at this magnificent beautiful property, for more details please call 713-459 0082

