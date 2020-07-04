All apartments in El Lago
Find more places like 1302 Woodland Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Lago, TX
/
1302 Woodland Drive
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:05 PM

1302 Woodland Drive

1302 Woodland Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1302 Woodland Drive, El Lago, TX 77586

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
basketball court
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
internet access
tennis court
This beautifully remodeled one story is very spacious and full of charm! Located in the heart of the Historical City of El Lago and desirable Clear Creek ISD, this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath backs up to the city's best ammenities, including the park, basketball courts, baseball diamond, playground, pool, tennis courts, splash pad, and 24hour gym. The home boasts two large living areas and beautiful remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops. Residents also have access to the boat ramp that can basically be seen from the front yard. Just walk on over and watch the sunset on Taylor Lake or take the boat out with the family anytime. Also walking distance to Ed White Elementary E-STEM, one of the most sought after schools in CCISD. Also available fully furnished for 3200/mo. Lease options- monthly, 6 month or 12 month.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/el-lago-tx?lid=12554461

(RLNE5849731)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 Woodland Drive have any available units?
1302 Woodland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Lago, TX.
What amenities does 1302 Woodland Drive have?
Some of 1302 Woodland Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1302 Woodland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1302 Woodland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 Woodland Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1302 Woodland Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1302 Woodland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1302 Woodland Drive offers parking.
Does 1302 Woodland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1302 Woodland Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 Woodland Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1302 Woodland Drive has a pool.
Does 1302 Woodland Drive have accessible units?
No, 1302 Woodland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 Woodland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1302 Woodland Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1302 Woodland Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1302 Woodland Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TX
Missouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXSeabrook, TXNassau Bay, TXLa Porte, TXAlvin, TXFriendswood, TXDickinson, TX
Deer Park, TXChannelview, TXHitchcock, TXManvel, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXBellaire, TXAngleton, TXLake Jackson, TXRichwood, TXJersey Village, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine