1302 Woodland Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system basketball court 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool internet access tennis court

This beautifully remodeled one story is very spacious and full of charm! Located in the heart of the Historical City of El Lago and desirable Clear Creek ISD, this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath backs up to the city's best ammenities, including the park, basketball courts, baseball diamond, playground, pool, tennis courts, splash pad, and 24hour gym. The home boasts two large living areas and beautiful remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops. Residents also have access to the boat ramp that can basically be seen from the front yard. Just walk on over and watch the sunset on Taylor Lake or take the boat out with the family anytime. Also walking distance to Ed White Elementary E-STEM, one of the most sought after schools in CCISD. Also available fully furnished for 3200/mo. Lease options- monthly, 6 month or 12 month.



