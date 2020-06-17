All apartments in Eagle Pass
Find more places like 815 Alexander Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eagle Pass, TX
/
815 Alexander Dr
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

815 Alexander Dr

815 Alexander Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eagle Pass
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

815 Alexander Drive, Eagle Pass, TX 78852

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Residential Lease - Property Id: 294022

New contruction on a highly demanded location. One story home, open space areas, granite countertops and big kitchen with great space for storage. Stone and stucco exteriors and wide driveway for almost 4 cars. 3 Bedrooms and two full bathrooms, walk in showers on both baths. Coverd patio with french doors, and much more! Location is extremely convenient.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294022
Property Id 294022

(RLNE5832602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 Alexander Dr have any available units?
815 Alexander Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagle Pass, TX.
What amenities does 815 Alexander Dr have?
Some of 815 Alexander Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 Alexander Dr currently offering any rent specials?
815 Alexander Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 Alexander Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 815 Alexander Dr is pet friendly.
Does 815 Alexander Dr offer parking?
No, 815 Alexander Dr does not offer parking.
Does 815 Alexander Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 Alexander Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 Alexander Dr have a pool?
No, 815 Alexander Dr does not have a pool.
Does 815 Alexander Dr have accessible units?
No, 815 Alexander Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 815 Alexander Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 815 Alexander Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 815 Alexander Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 815 Alexander Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residences at Eagle Pass II
3477 Bob Rogers Drive
Eagle Pass, TX 78852
Residences at Eagle Pass I
3477 Bob Rogers Drive
Eagle Pass, TX 78852
Dorel Eagle Pass
2156 Town Square Blvd
Eagle Pass, TX 78852
Latigo at Eagle Pass
2046 Legacy Blvd
Eagle Pass, TX 78852

Similar Pages

Eagle Pass 3 BedroomsEagle Pass Apartments with Parking
Eagle Pass Cheap Places
Eagle Pass Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Del Rio, TX