815 Alexander Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dogs allowed some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Residential Lease - Property Id: 294022



New contruction on a highly demanded location. One story home, open space areas, granite countertops and big kitchen with great space for storage. Stone and stucco exteriors and wide driveway for almost 4 cars. 3 Bedrooms and two full bathrooms, walk in showers on both baths. Coverd patio with french doors, and much more! Location is extremely convenient.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294022

Property Id 294022



(RLNE5832602)