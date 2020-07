Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator air conditioning oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse internet cafe 24hr gym parking pool garage 24hr maintenance carport hot tub

Latigo Apartments at Eagle Pass is your contemporary home that embodies both comfort and style. Discover luxurious amenities such as our functional cyber cafe lounge, our relaxing poolscape retreat with cabanas, or unwind in the 24-hour fitness center. Indulge in our stunning, pet-friendly one and two bedroom apartment homes that include granite countertops, black appliances, faux wood-style flooring, washers and dryers, detached garages, and storage available. Enjoy convenient access to Ft Duncan Hospital, Port of Entry to our sister city Piedras Negras and much more!