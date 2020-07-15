/
studio apartments
18 Studio Apartments for rent in Eagle Pass, TX
268 N Adams
268 North Adams Street, Eagle Pass, TX
Studio
$2,600
New Commercial Listing! Great location!!!In the heart of the Downtown the Adams Street, with a lot of traffic. Great for Retail Store !!! Call for more information.
1080 Crown Ridge Bvld.
1080 Crown Ridge, Eagle Pass, TX
Studio
$1,650
New Listing! Crown Ridge Plaza has offices available in a great location! close to Veterans Blvd, in great conditions its a MUST SEE! This building has an open floor espace that can be used or designed for multiple uses it used to be a yoga, dance,
398 MAIN ST
398 Main Street, Eagle Pass, TX
Studio
$375
400 sqft
Office Space for Lease! Suite # 4, Offering 400 Sq ft. Asking lease price $375.00 For more information contact agent.
1879 VETERAN'S
1879 S Veterans Blvd, Eagle Pass, TX
Studio
$4,000
891 Florence Street
891 Florence Street, Eagle Pass, TX
Studio
$3,000
425 S Monroe
425 South Monroe Street, Eagle Pass, TX
Studio
$7,700
Over 9,000 Sf of space with 7,000 on first floor plus over 2,000 on second floor available for lease. Property is located in a high traffic area within 1/2 mile of the City of Eagle Pass 2nd International Bridge.
2210 Veterans
2210 Veterans Boulevard, Eagle Pass, TX
Studio
$1,250
New listing! Commercial Condominium office for lease at Cenizo Plaza on North Veterans Blvd, high traffic bvld, near from shops and offices! offers approximately 1250 sqft, open space floor with two bathrooms. Recently remodeled.
1125 DEL RIO BLVD.
1125 Del Rio Boulevard, Eagle Pass, TX
Studio
$2,300
2995 North Veterans Blvd Suite 100
2995 Veterans Boulevard, Eagle Pass, TX
Studio
$1,500
Commercial space available for lease. Retail/Business use. High traffic. Unit #100 offers approximately 1000 SF. Gross Lease, $1500/mo. Shared parking...
1992 North Veterans Blvd
1992 Veterans Boulevard, Eagle Pass, TX
Studio
$1,500
Commercial Space available for Lease on Las Cimas Plaza. Located on the corner of North Veterans Blvd and Las Cimas Dr. Suite 400 offers 1575 SF +-. Asking $1,500 a month. For professional/retail business use. Plaza was built in 2015.
404 Texas Dr
404 South Texas, Eagle Pass, TX
Studio
$3,350
Commercial Space for Lease. Approximately 2,692 SF available. Shared parking. Professional/Retail Use. $1.25/SF/Month Gross Lease ($3,350/mo). Conveniently located in a Plaza just off Bibb Avenue. (Former tenant Ideal Furniture)...
1460 Industrial Blvd
1460 Industrial Boulevard, Eagle Pass, TX
Studio
$6,500
2286 El Indio Hwy
2286 Highway Boulevard, Eagle Pass, TX
Studio
$2,625
Lease Space Available. Newly Constructed Shopping Center. Located on the busy El Indio Highway (FM 1021). Lots of Parking Spaces. For More Information Call Jessica 830-352-6988.
219 Washington St
219 Washington Street, Eagle Pass, TX
Studio
$3,000
New Listing!! Office space available. Beautiful colonial/spanish style two story building with 5,944 sqft of space to use. Located in downtown area of Eagle Pass, few blocks away from International Bridge #1 and popular retail stores.
357 Main
357 Main Street, Eagle Pass, TX
Studio
$1,000
410 SOUTH TEXAS SUITE A
410 South Texas, Eagle Pass, TX
Studio
$14,400
12000 sqft
Commercial building for Lease Multi/Tenant Shopping Center in Eagle Pass, TX. 12,000 SF +- available for lease all or in parts. (Former Tenant: Sears). Lease price per square feet is $1.20 net. Shared parking.
Results within 1 mile of Eagle Pass
3077 El Indio Hwy
3077 El Indio Highway, Las Quintas Fronterizas, TX
Studio
$1,800
Results within 5 miles of Eagle Pass
1435 FM 1588
1435 Thompson Road, Elm Creek, TX
Studio
$9,000
Ware house for lease 20,000.00 sqft +- with enough space to fit 15-17 truck trailers in the parking lot, with one fork lift ramp, and six docks. Base rental price is .45/sf or $9000.00 per month.