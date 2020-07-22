Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:36 PM

26 Apartments under $900 for rent in DeSoto, TX

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $900 in DeSoto is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what p... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:08 PM
5 Units Available
The Colonies
2525 Bolton Boone Dr, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1070 sqft
Charming homes with plush carpeting and washer/dryer hookups. Lots of community offerings, including a fitness center and off-street parking. Near Cedar Hill State Park and Thorntree Country Club. Easy access to I-35 and US 67.
Results within 1 mile of DeSoto
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 06:23 PM
16 Units Available
Bellevue Terrace
7878 Marvin D Love Fwy, Dallas, TX
Studio
$704
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$898
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
925 sqft
Located at the intersection of Highway 67 and I-20, this community is moments away from some of the best shopping and dining in Dallas. Enjoy dips in the pool at this pet-friendly community. In-unit fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 06:18 PM
9 Units Available
PACIFICA
7550 S Westmoreland Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
937 sqft
Located close to I-20 and Route 67. Spacious apartments with a patio or balcony, hardwood flooring and modern kitchen with appliances. Community offers a pool, on-site laundry and free parking.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 06:15 PM
33 Units Available
Luna Apartments
8081 Marvin D Love Freeway, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
454 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
706 sqft
At Luna Apartment Homes, we go above and beyond to ensure that our community offers amenities suited to your lifestyle. Our spacious floor plans come supplied with must-have and nice-to-have amenities designed to ease the stress of day-to-day life.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
24 Units Available
The Harrison
7905 Marvin D Love Fwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
898 sqft
Sparkling bi-level pool. Bright rainbow playground with climbing equipment, slide. Affordable housing community with income limits. Immediate access to I-20 and US-67.
Results within 5 miles of DeSoto
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
40 Units Available
Redbird
6500 South
6500 S Cockrell Hill Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$654
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
887 sqft
Deluxe apartment units have fireplaces and luxurious master bedrooms, and are recently renovated. On-site features include playground, three swimming pools, clubhouse, hot tub and fitness facility. Conveniently located just southwest of Dallas.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:28 PM
9 Units Available
Windsor Forest
2970 Spruce Valley Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1040 sqft
Are you searching for great apartment home living? Well, look no further because Windsor Forest has set the new standard in Dallas, Texas! We offer a great location that is guaranteed to make your life comfortable and convenient.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 06:14 PM
6 Units Available
Wolf Creek
Income Restricted - Park at Cliff Creek
7310 Marvin D Love Fwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$874
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1130 sqft
We are an Income Restricted Community. All applicants must income qualify.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
4 Units Available
Highland Hills
Highland Hills
3131 Simpson Stuart Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$793
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,316
1268 sqft
Discover your new home at Highland Hills! Conveniently located near the heart of Dallas, Highland Hills provides numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door making this the ideal place to call home! Offering
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
9 Units Available
Highland Hills
Highland Hills
5850 Highland Hills Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$720
760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$835
883 sqft
Discover your new home at Highland Hills Apartments! Conveniently located near the heart of Dallas, Highland Hills offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 06:12 PM
29 Units Available
Wolf Creek
Regal Crossing
7575 Chaucer Pl, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
884 sqft
Easy access to Highway 67, I-20 and I-35, as well as shops and dining. Community includes a pool, media room and 24-hour fitness center. Units have large closets and W/D hookup.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 06:43 PM
9 Units Available
Kimball
Agave Azul on Boulder
3130 Springwood Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
891 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1232 sqft
Dallas' best kept secret, nestled in an abundance of mature greenery and beautiful Briar Gate Park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:23 PM
21 Units Available
Redbird
Mill House
4311 Woodhollow Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Affordable, cozy and centrally-located, these units provide on-site laundry, patios and balconies, dishwashers, hardwood floors and in-unit bathtubs. Some include walk-in closets and porches, as well.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:18 PM
3 Units Available
Redbird
Village Square
5959 Watership Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$849
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,247
942 sqft
These beautiful apartment homes feature fireplaces, cathedral ceilings and courtyard views. Large walk-in closets and breakfast bars. Located close to I-20 and shops and restaurants. Fully equipped fitness center and sparkling swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
16 Units Available
Muse
3035 W Pentagon Pkwy, Dallas, TX
Studio
$720
369 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
978 sqft
Standout community features include swimming pool, on-site maintenance and laundry facility. Residents live in units with balconies, ceiling fans and A/C. Located close to Westmoreland Dart Station, restaurants and shopping.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:10 PM
6 Units Available
Redbird
The Way Apartments
5301 Marvin D Love Fwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Way Apartments is a beautiful apartment home community in southwest Dallas, Texas. Our convenient location near Marvin D Love Freeway means easy access to your favorite shopping, dining, and entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
9 Units Available
Five Mile Creek
Five Mile Creek
5151 Village Fair Drive, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$793
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$943
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,331
1268 sqft
Conveniently located near the heart of Dallas, Five Mile Creek offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Results within 10 miles of DeSoto
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 06:35 PM
14 Units Available
Cedar Crest
Volara
3550 E Overton Rd, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$819
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$879
802 sqft
Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality. At Volara, our apartment residences are designed with you in mind. Now you really can have it all... lifestyle included.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 06:28 PM
2 Units Available
Botello
Loch Loma
220 S Marsalis Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$740
496 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Loch Loma in Dallas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
42 Units Available
El Tivoli Place
View at Kessler Park
2511 Wedglea Dr, Dallas, TX
Studio
$704
385 sqft
1 Bedroom
$880
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1034 sqft
The View at Kessler Park Apartments is not an ordinary apartment living experience; it is a community and a home that enables you to dream while you are awake! The View at Kessler Park is led by a caring team of individuals that are committed to
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
6 Units Available
Highland Hills
Mountain Creek View
5821 Bonnie View Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$630
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$705
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$860
1020 sqft
Discover your new home at Mountain Creek Apartments! Conveniently located near the heart of Dallas, Mountain Creek offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
10 Units Available
Sunridge Apartments
145 W Pioneer Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
420 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
620 sqft
Residents of this community have easy access to the countless retail outlets and restaurants along East Pioneer Parkway. Units are carpeted and feature a full range of appliances. Residents enjoy an on-site pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 06:41 PM
15 Units Available
El Tivoli Place
Bahama Glen Apartments
2540 Bahama Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$881
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$983
937 sqft
Stylish apartments feature in-unit laundry, air conditioning, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Recently renovated with modern features. Comes with 24-hour maintenance, as well as a swimming pool and carport.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 06:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Botello
El Ricardo
409 East 9th Street, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
431 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Oak Cliff Collective features eight communities located in the artsy Oak Cliff neighborhood. Known for its diversity, this neighborhood contains the famed Bishop Arts District, Kessler Park, Texas Theater, the Dallas Zoo, and much more.
City Guide for DeSoto, TX

DeSoto is among North Texas' oldest towns. It was first settled in 1848, just shortly after Texas became independent from Mexico.

Although it's just 16 miles away from Dallas, DeSoto is a happening city in its own right. It's a hub for arts and culture, and there's always something going on. That said, it still retains a great sense of community. There are a whole host of town events that go on throughout the year and you won't risk getting yelled at if you ask to borrow a cup of sugar from your neighbors. The town has a long and interesting history, and you'll still find some stunning historic buildings in the area, such as Nance Farm. There are some stunning places to live in DeSoto, whether you prefer older or newer properties. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments under $900 in DeSoto, TX

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $900 in DeSoto is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.

You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $900 in DeSoto in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.

Some property managers will also know about apartments under $900 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.

