Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:00 AM

The Residence at Gateway Village

3415 Southbend Dr · (903) 415-6678
Location

3415 Southbend Dr, Denison, TX 75020

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3305 · Avail. Aug 10

$943

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 674 sqft

Unit 2303 · Avail. Jul 31

$943

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 674 sqft

Unit 3208 · Avail. Aug 19

$943

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 674 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7205 · Avail. now

$1,127

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit 7305 · Avail. now

$1,127

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit 7302 · Avail. now

$1,127

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Residence at Gateway Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
conference room
lobby
online portal
package receiving
The Residence at Gateway Village is a Class A resort-style, luxury apartment community located at Gateway Village in Denison, Texas.

One and two-bedroom apartment homes are now available at The Residence at Gateway Village. Explore several unique floorplans that have been thoughtfully designed throughout the property. Our large, open floorplans boast chef-style kitchens, fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, and provide plenty of cabinet space. The kitchens overlook spacious living areas for entertaining. High-Speed Fiber is available to each unit, as well. Every plan provides ample storage in bedrooms. All units offer a balcony for morning coffee or evening unwind. Additionally, covered and garage parking are available.

The Residence at Gateway Village provides a community atmosphere, unlike other communities in the area. The Residents have exclusive access to the Clubhouse, Community Workspace, High-Speed Internet, Bark Park, Fitness Center.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $250 1 bedroom, $350 2 bedroom- up to 1 mos rent or surety bond
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash is $15 flat fee per month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: 100 lbs or under/breed restrictions; Call property for details
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $25
restrictions: breed restrictions and 100 lbs or under
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage. Parking Lot;Garage. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Storage units $50

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Residence at Gateway Village have any available units?
The Residence at Gateway Village has 15 units available starting at $943 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Residence at Gateway Village have?
Some of The Residence at Gateway Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Residence at Gateway Village currently offering any rent specials?
The Residence at Gateway Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Residence at Gateway Village pet-friendly?
Yes, The Residence at Gateway Village is pet friendly.
Does The Residence at Gateway Village offer parking?
Yes, The Residence at Gateway Village offers parking.
Does The Residence at Gateway Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Residence at Gateway Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Residence at Gateway Village have a pool?
Yes, The Residence at Gateway Village has a pool.
Does The Residence at Gateway Village have accessible units?
Yes, The Residence at Gateway Village has accessible units.
Does The Residence at Gateway Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Residence at Gateway Village has units with dishwashers.
Does The Residence at Gateway Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Residence at Gateway Village has units with air conditioning.
