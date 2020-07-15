Amenities
The Residence at Gateway Village is a Class A resort-style, luxury apartment community located at Gateway Village in Denison, Texas.
One and two-bedroom apartment homes are now available at The Residence at Gateway Village. Explore several unique floorplans that have been thoughtfully designed throughout the property. Our large, open floorplans boast chef-style kitchens, fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, and provide plenty of cabinet space. The kitchens overlook spacious living areas for entertaining. High-Speed Fiber is available to each unit, as well. Every plan provides ample storage in bedrooms. All units offer a balcony for morning coffee or evening unwind. Additionally, covered and garage parking are available.
The Residence at Gateway Village provides a community atmosphere, unlike other communities in the area. The Residents have exclusive access to the Clubhouse, Community Workspace, High-Speed Internet, Bark Park, Fitness Center.