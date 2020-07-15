Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse courtyard internet cafe dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access conference room lobby online portal package receiving

The Residence at Gateway Village is a Class A resort-style, luxury apartment community located at Gateway Village in Denison, Texas.



One and two-bedroom apartment homes are now available at The Residence at Gateway Village. Explore several unique floorplans that have been thoughtfully designed throughout the property. Our large, open floorplans boast chef-style kitchens, fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, and provide plenty of cabinet space. The kitchens overlook spacious living areas for entertaining. High-Speed Fiber is available to each unit, as well. Every plan provides ample storage in bedrooms. All units offer a balcony for morning coffee or evening unwind. Additionally, covered and garage parking are available.



The Residence at Gateway Village provides a community atmosphere, unlike other communities in the area. The Residents have exclusive access to the Clubhouse, Community Workspace, High-Speed Internet, Bark Park, Fitness Center.