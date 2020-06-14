Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:35 PM

12 Apartments for rent in Denison, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Denison renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, partic...
1 of 24

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
17 Units Available
The Residence at Gateway Village
3415 Southbend Dr, Denison, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
1025 sqft
The Residence at Gateway Village is a Class A resort-style, luxury apartment community located at Gateway Village in Denison, Texas. One and two-bedroom apartment homes are now available at The Residence at Gateway Village.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
2616 Flora Lane
2616 Flora Ln, Denison, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1750 sqft
Two Year Old Brick Home with wood floors in living areas, carpet in bedrooms and ceramic tile in bathrooms. Wood burning fireplace, granite kitchen and bathroom counter tops. Oil Rubbed Bronze fixtures and hardware. Custom cabinets painted white.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1212 W Morton Street
1212 West Morton Street, Denison, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1693 sqft
Nicely updated Craftsman style home in a convenient location with great curb appeal.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
715 S Lillis Lane
715 South Lillis Lane, Denison, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2080 sqft
This split level house has lots of space with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, a large den (converted garage) plus a large living and dining space with hardwood floors on the main level.
Results within 5 miles of Denison

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1420 Park Place
1420 Park Place, Sherman, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
800 sqft
ENJOY LUXURY LIVING IN SHERMAN Welcome to Park Place Luxury Apartments, a brand new development ready for you. Our apartments are 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, with open floorplans in kitchen, dining and living area.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
209 N Colbert Avenue
209 North Colbert Avenue, Sherman, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
951 sqft
Great location! Beautifully updated with awesome original wood floors! Large fenced backyard which includes a storage shed. 4th bedroom is a converted garage with separate window ac unit - great as optional game room.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
4708 Amesbury
4708 Amesbury Ln, Sherman, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3481 sqft
Exquisite new construction in the popular neighborhood of Austin Landing. Upon entry, there is a study with french doors, dining room, kitchen and living spaces all with hardwood floors.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
3710 Sumner Court
3710 Summer, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2182 sqft
Incredibly well maintained 1 story home in the heart of Sherman. This 3 bed, 2.1 bath with study home is nestled away in a quite neighborhood on a cul de sac, with quick easy access to 75.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1704 E Chaffin Street
1704 Chaffin Street, Sherman, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1014 sqft
What a great little home, walking distance to Austin College, less than quarter mile. Completely remodeled, ready for a new tenant. Detached 2 car garage and small shed.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
900 W Sycamore Street
900 West Sycamore Street, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1140 sqft
Updated and ready for move-in! Charming 3 bedroom home in West Sherman near Fairview Park. Refinished, original hardwood floors throughout living area and bedrooms. Large kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Huge fenced in backyard with a deck.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
1400 Robin Drive
1400 Robin Drive, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1826 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
WE OFFER SOCIAL DISTANCING FRIENDLY SHOWINGS. CALL FOR DETAILS. 3 bedrooms with bonus room which could be an office or 4th bedroom. 2 full bathrooms. 2 car attached garage.
Results within 10 miles of Denison
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
25 Units Available
Raintree Apartment Homes
800 S FM-1417, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$740
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
870 sqft
Air-conditioned units boasting washer/dryer hookups, patios or balconies, and all the necessary kitchen appliances. Dogs and cats permitted. Less than 2 miles from Binkley Park and Henry W. Sory Elementary.
City Guide for Denison, TX

Welcome to Denison! This historical Texas railroad town has a good mix of suburban convenience and small town charm. Now let’s take a closer look at some apartments for rent and find you the home of your dreams.

Denison is located in northeastern Texas, a little over 70 miles from the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and less than 10 miles from the Oklahoma border. The city was founded as a railroad depot in 1872, and this history can still be seen in the charming downtown area. Denison is also the birthplace of the 34th president of the United States, Dwight D. Eisenhower. The city has seen recent growth in the last few years, and new development has blurred the boundaries between Denison and neighboring Sherman.

By and large the main Denison attraction is the large Lake Texoma, which during the summer months attracts tourists and locals alike. Eisenhower State Park provides hiking and biking trails, as well as boating, fishing and waterskiing.

That historic downtown I mentioned earlier has undergone recent renovations to make it friendlier to locals and tourists. A strip of art galleries, antique shops, local eateries and even loft apartments has been established in the area. Most residents tend to avoid living downtown, however, as the crime rate tends to render the area a bit unsafe, especially at night.

Shopping, dining and entertainment can also be found in the chain stores located in the more suburban feeling areas of town. If all else fails, a weekend trip to Dallas-Fort Worth isn’t out of the question.

Most of the best housing options will be located in the more rural and suburban feeling communities outside of Denison’s urban areas. Here, families, retired folks and young singles mix in settled communities with great rental options of all sizes—from studio apartments for rent to three bedroom rental homes.

North Denison, as well as west on the road to Pottsboro, remain the best, most desirable areas for residents. You’ll find several apartment rentals, some in complexes with amenities including gyms, swimming pools, clubhouses and tennis courts. Two bedroom apartments in this desirable region generally range from $500 to $650 a month.

You’ll also find great, safe neighborhoods to the south and southwest of the city center. Here there’s a good mix of rental homes and the occasional cheap apartment in well-maintained buildings. Two bedroom apartments in this area range from $450 to $600, while two bedroom rental homes can range from $650 to $900.

Occasionally you’ll find other rental properties scattered throughout town that may not be in the best location, but are great otherwise. Use your head before signing a lease, and try to avoid the area to the west of city center at all costs.

Overall, Denison apartment rentals are incredibly pet friendly. Many apartment complexes and rental homes will allow both dogs and cats, though you may have to pay a nominal pet deposit at your lease signing.

So welcome to Denison! Enjoy all that this up-and-coming former railroad town has to offer. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Denison, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Denison renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

