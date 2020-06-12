/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:32 PM
18 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Denison, TX
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
17 Units Available
The Residence at Gateway Village
3415 Southbend Dr, Denison, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
1025 sqft
The Residence at Gateway Village is a Class A resort-style, luxury apartment community located at Gateway Village in Denison, Texas. One and two-bedroom apartment homes are now available at The Residence at Gateway Village.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1218 W Main St
1218 West Main Street, Denison, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
1174 sqft
- (RLNE5814187)
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
120 E Monterey Street
120 East Monterey Street, Denison, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
3200 sqft
Charming open floor plan duplex located in quiet neighborhood in Denison, Tx. These duplex have been renovated with new fixtures and paint. 2 bed 1 bath with in unit laundry connections. Pet friendly with size and breed restrictions and $300.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1202 Munson
1202 W Munson St, Denison, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1700 sqft
Spacious 2 bed 2 bath duplex in quiet West Denison neighborhood. Short walk to park, private patio, split bedrooms for privacy, and extra storage outside.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 05:36pm
1 Unit Available
924 West Coffin Street
924 West Coffin Street, Denison, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
800 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath newly renovated apartment. Al bills paid. Conveniently located near HWY 75 and HWY 69. Minutes away from Grayson and Austin College. Access to free laundry facilities onsite.
Results within 5 miles of Denison
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
11 Units Available
Easton Parc
1600 La Salle Drive, Sherman, TX
2 Bedrooms
$760
900 sqft
At Easton Parc, our first priority is making our residents feel right at home. Our one and two bedroom apartments offer wall to wall carpeting, walk-in closets, dishwashers and more.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:42pm
$
19 Units Available
Northside on Travis
5111 N Travis St, Sherman, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1001 sqft
Welcome to Northside on Travis Northside on Travis is the newest luxury property built in Sherman!! It is located in a great area, close to schools, shopping, dining and recreation.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
8 Units Available
Parkview Apartment Homes
1200 W Taylor St, Sherman, TX
2 Bedrooms
$835
913 sqft
Units feature washer/dryer hook-ups, walk-in closets, carpet, air conditioning and dishwasher. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse, pool and parking. Located close to Fairview Park and schools.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2210 N Travis St
2210 North Travis Street, Sherman, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
883 sqft
2210 N Travis St Available 07/03/20 2 bedroom located in Sherman! - 2 bed, 1 bathroom house located in Sherman! $850 per month $850 deposit Contact Jayme.Bluestonepm@gmail.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1420 Park Place
1420 Park Place, Sherman, TX
2 Bedrooms
$999
800 sqft
ENJOY LUXURY LIVING IN SHERMAN Welcome to Park Place Luxury Apartments, a brand new development ready for you. Our apartments are 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, with open floorplans in kitchen, dining and living area.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1704 E Chaffin Street
1704 Chaffin Street, Sherman, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1014 sqft
What a great little home, walking distance to Austin College, less than quarter mile. Completely remodeled, ready for a new tenant. Detached 2 car garage and small shed.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
2417 N Hickory Street
2417 North Hickory Street, Sherman, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
1025 sqft
New construction in west Sherman! Excellent value priced under market rent. New duplex with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, all kitchen appliances are included; washer and dryer hookups. Covered back porch and fenced yard, yard mowing included in the rent.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
2320 N Alexander Street
2320 Alexander Street, Sherman, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
1014 sqft
Brick duplex in west Sherman, quiet dead end street. There are 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and 1,014 square feet. Kitchen has fridge, range and dishwasher. Central heat and air. Laundry has room for full size appliances.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
106 W Fairview Street
106 West Fairview Street, Sherman, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
1200 sqft
Brick duplex with convenient west Sherman location ready for immediate move in! Unit has 1,200 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, central heat and air, laundry room for full size washer and dryer.
Results within 10 miles of Denison
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:04pm
25 Units Available
Raintree Apartment Homes
800 S FM-1417, Sherman, TX
2 Bedrooms
$865
870 sqft
Air-conditioned units boasting washer/dryer hookups, patios or balconies, and all the necessary kitchen appliances. Dogs and cats permitted. Less than 2 miles from Binkley Park and Henry W. Sory Elementary.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:39pm
15 Units Available
Brooks on Heritage Parkway
1305 S FM 1417, Sherman, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
983 sqft
Welcome to luxury living at The Brooks on Heritage Parkway, Sherman’s newest apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 06:16pm
13 Units Available
Creekview Apartment Homes
700 S FM-1417, Sherman, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
910 sqft
Energy-efficient windows, fireplaces, and in-unit laundry or washer/dryer hookups in apartments. Pet-friendly community offers gym, pool, and hot tub. Right next to Herman Baker Park. Four miles from Austin College.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
19 Units Available
Country Village
900 S FM-1417, Sherman, TX
2 Bedrooms
$815
808 sqft
Beautiful location close to Herman Baker Park. Residents enjoy units with washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets and bathtub. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, sauna, on-site laundry and gym.
Similar Pages
Denison 1 BedroomsDenison 2 BedroomsDenison 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDenison 3 BedroomsDenison Apartments with Balcony
Denison Apartments with GarageDenison Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDenison Apartments with ParkingDenison Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TXPlano, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXAllen, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX
Sherman, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCorinth, TXFairview, TXDurant, OKAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TX