HUGE 4/2 house with a study/office room in Denison - Property Id: 287282



This is a HUGE 4 bedroom 2 bath house with a study/office or 5th bedroom. It has a large wrap around porch for enjoying those nice days and evenings. It has window unit air conditioners, and gas space heater (Central air and heat can be installed but will change price/rent). It has a large fenced back yard and is located on a corner lot. There is a large room off the kitchen that has a large pantry, washer dryer connections, and hot water heater. This room could be used as a playroom or even a 6th bedroom!



This house has LOTS of space and large rooms. There is a huge entryway with storage under the stairs. It has pocket doors to close off the living room from the large entryway. It has a formal dining room. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms and modernized full bathroom. The downstairs bathroom has clawfoot tub for that charming accent to this cozy mid century house!



Owner Financing/Rent to Own is an option-so call for details to save $$$ before we finish making repairs/upgrades!

