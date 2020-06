Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This split level house has lots of space with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, a large den (converted garage) plus a large living and dining space with hardwood floors on the main level. Two bedrooms and 2 baths on the main level and 2 bedrooms and 1 bath upstairs. This house has tons of storage! Fresh paint throughout and new carpet in the bedrooms. With all the mature trees, you will feel like you are living in the woods! Large covered front porch too. Pets on a case by case basis.