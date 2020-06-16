2616 Flora Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Two Year Old Brick Home with wood floors in living areas, carpet in bedrooms and ceramic tile in bathrooms. Wood burning fireplace, granite kitchen and bathroom counter tops. Oil Rubbed Bronze fixtures and hardware. Custom cabinets painted white. Breakfast Bar. Open Living Dining Floor plan. Covered back patio. Lots of windows overlooking backyard. Master bath with tile shower, garden tub, double sinks, walk-in closet and built-in linen cabinet. 2 inch Blinds throughout. Two car attached garage with opener. Large wood fenced backyard. Sprinkler system in front and back. Walk to Mayes Elementary School and B. McDaniel Middle School. Easy access to Hwy. 75, shopping, hospitals, and historic Downtown Denison.