Denison, TX
2616 Flora Lane
Last updated May 8 2020 at 1:10 AM

2616 Flora Lane

2616 Flora Ln · (903) 786-3100
Location

2616 Flora Ln, Denison, TX 75020

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1772 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Two Year Old Brick Home with wood floors in living areas, carpet in bedrooms and ceramic tile in bathrooms. Wood burning fireplace, granite kitchen and bathroom counter tops. Oil Rubbed Bronze fixtures and hardware. Custom cabinets painted white. Breakfast Bar. Open Living Dining Floor plan. Covered back patio. Lots of windows overlooking backyard. Master bath with tile shower, garden tub, double sinks, walk-in closet and built-in linen cabinet. 2 inch Blinds throughout. Two car attached garage with opener. Large wood fenced backyard. Sprinkler system in front and back. Walk to Mayes Elementary School and B. McDaniel Middle School. Easy access to Hwy. 75, shopping, hospitals, and historic Downtown Denison.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2616 Flora Lane have any available units?
2616 Flora Lane has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2616 Flora Lane have?
Some of 2616 Flora Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2616 Flora Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2616 Flora Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2616 Flora Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2616 Flora Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denison.
Does 2616 Flora Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2616 Flora Lane does offer parking.
Does 2616 Flora Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2616 Flora Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2616 Flora Lane have a pool?
No, 2616 Flora Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2616 Flora Lane have accessible units?
No, 2616 Flora Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2616 Flora Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2616 Flora Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2616 Flora Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2616 Flora Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
