1414 W Chestnut Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

This updated split level home sits on a spacious lot in the heart of charming Denison, TX. Outfitted with 4 large bedrooms, this home provides ample space both upstairs and down. Entering this 1700+ square foot home you will find updated laminate flooring that runs throughout. Your new kitchen features upgraded and stylish shaker cabinets and of course the highly sought after granite counter tops. Your unique master bedroom is located on the lower level, features an updated en-suite bathroom, and provides direct access to the back yard where you will find your rear deck.