Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

1414 W Chestnut Street

1414 West Chestnut Street · (940) 535-4877
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1414 West Chestnut Street, Denison, TX 75020

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1757 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This updated split level home sits on a spacious lot in the heart of charming Denison, TX. Outfitted with 4 large bedrooms, this home provides ample space both upstairs and down. Entering this 1700+ square foot home you will find updated laminate flooring that runs throughout. Your new kitchen features upgraded and stylish shaker cabinets and of course the highly sought after granite counter tops. Your unique master bedroom is located on the lower level, features an updated en-suite bathroom, and provides direct access to the back yard where you will find your rear deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1414 W Chestnut Street have any available units?
1414 W Chestnut Street has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1414 W Chestnut Street have?
Some of 1414 W Chestnut Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1414 W Chestnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
1414 W Chestnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 W Chestnut Street pet-friendly?
No, 1414 W Chestnut Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denison.
Does 1414 W Chestnut Street offer parking?
No, 1414 W Chestnut Street does not offer parking.
Does 1414 W Chestnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1414 W Chestnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 W Chestnut Street have a pool?
No, 1414 W Chestnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 1414 W Chestnut Street have accessible units?
No, 1414 W Chestnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 W Chestnut Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1414 W Chestnut Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1414 W Chestnut Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1414 W Chestnut Street does not have units with air conditioning.
