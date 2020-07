Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly carport recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

Charming open floor plan duplex located in quiet neighborhood in Denison, Tx. These duplex have been renovated with new fixtures and paint. 2 bed 1 bath with in unit laundry connections. Pet friendly with size and breed restrictions and $300. NON Refundable Pet Deposit. Water and waste included.

Charming open floor plan duplex located in quiet neighborhood in Denison, Tx. These duplex have been renovated with new fixtures and paint. 2 bed 1 bath with in unit laundry connections. Pet friendly with size and breed restrictions and $300. NON Refundable Pet Deposit. Water and waste included.