Amenities

Built in 2016, like new 3bed 2bath house! No carpet, Vinyl Plank Flooring throughout! Updated features include but not limited to SS appliances, Granite Countertops in both kitchen and bathrooms! Master bathroom has dual sinks and large walk-in shower! Attached Two-Car Garage, and decent Back Yard that you can enjoy plenty of outdoor activities. Convenient to hospitals, schools and shopping.