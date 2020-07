Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This 3 bdrm, 2 bath home has an air conditioned workshop in the garage. The bedrooms have walk-in closets. The backyard is a nice size and has a storage building to keep your tools and yard supplies. The location is great for anyone who would like to have access to major highways, wants little traffic AND there is a school and park right down the street