Deer Park, TX
3702 Clover Lane
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:24 PM

3702 Clover Lane

3702 Clover Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3702 Clover Lane, Deer Park, TX 77536

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
Come and take a look at this beautiful home in the heart of Deer Park. This house features 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 ample bathrooms, and a HUGE living space and covered patio. All kitchen appliances stay with the home, and the laundry room is conveniently located inside the house also. This location is just minutes away from beltway 8 and highway 225, for easy access to anywhere in the greater Houston area! Best of all, absolutely NO FLOODING during Hurricane Harvey. Schedule a showing today! Sorry, NO PETS allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3702 Clover Lane have any available units?
3702 Clover Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deer Park, TX.
What amenities does 3702 Clover Lane have?
Some of 3702 Clover Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3702 Clover Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3702 Clover Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3702 Clover Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3702 Clover Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deer Park.
Does 3702 Clover Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3702 Clover Lane offers parking.
Does 3702 Clover Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3702 Clover Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3702 Clover Lane have a pool?
No, 3702 Clover Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3702 Clover Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 3702 Clover Lane has accessible units.
Does 3702 Clover Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3702 Clover Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3702 Clover Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3702 Clover Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

