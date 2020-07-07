3702 Clover Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking

Come and take a look at this beautiful home in the heart of Deer Park. This house features 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 ample bathrooms, and a HUGE living space and covered patio. All kitchen appliances stay with the home, and the laundry room is conveniently located inside the house also. This location is just minutes away from beltway 8 and highway 225, for easy access to anywhere in the greater Houston area! Best of all, absolutely NO FLOODING during Hurricane Harvey. Schedule a showing today! Sorry, NO PETS allowed.