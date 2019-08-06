All apartments in Dalworthington Gardens
Last updated August 6 2019 at 11:38 PM

3407 Ambassador Row

3407 Ambassador Row · No Longer Available
Location

3407 Ambassador Row, Dalworthington Gardens, TX 76013
Dalworthington Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home has 2 bed rooms, one up and one down with an option for a third bed room in the loft area has closet, Large wood burning fire places, granite counter tops in kitchen open living and great flow, lots of natural lighting with one patio in front to enjoy your tea or coffee, and an Atrium located right outside the Kitchen for outside eating and fresh air, wonderful community, great Veterans Park just two blocks away , a must see pond, great walking paths for those healthy walks, close to schools and shopping, just down Arkansas or Pioneer Pkwy. Available Aug 8, 2019

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,375, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,375, Available 8/9/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3407 Ambassador Row have any available units?
3407 Ambassador Row doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dalworthington Gardens, TX.
What amenities does 3407 Ambassador Row have?
Some of 3407 Ambassador Row's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3407 Ambassador Row currently offering any rent specials?
3407 Ambassador Row is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3407 Ambassador Row pet-friendly?
Yes, 3407 Ambassador Row is pet friendly.
Does 3407 Ambassador Row offer parking?
No, 3407 Ambassador Row does not offer parking.
Does 3407 Ambassador Row have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3407 Ambassador Row does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3407 Ambassador Row have a pool?
No, 3407 Ambassador Row does not have a pool.
Does 3407 Ambassador Row have accessible units?
No, 3407 Ambassador Row does not have accessible units.
Does 3407 Ambassador Row have units with dishwashers?
No, 3407 Ambassador Row does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3407 Ambassador Row have units with air conditioning?
No, 3407 Ambassador Row does not have units with air conditioning.

