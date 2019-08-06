3407 Ambassador Row

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home has 2 bed rooms, one up and one down with an option for a third bed room in the loft area has closet, Large wood burning fire places, granite counter tops in kitchen open living and great flow, lots of natural lighting with one patio in front to enjoy your tea or coffee, and an Atrium located right outside the Kitchen for outside eating and fresh air, wonderful community, great Veterans Park just two blocks away , a must see pond, great walking paths for those healthy walks, close to schools and shopping, just down Arkansas or Pioneer Pkwy. Available Aug 8, 2019



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,375, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,375, Available 8/9/19

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.