Recently remodeled spacious 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom property. Crowley ISD. This apartment has a great floorplan with over 900 square feet of living space. Laundry area adjacent to the kitchen. Spacious breakfast nook. Kitchen has refrigerator and dishwasher included. Both bedrooms have walk in closets. Electric utilities are separately metered for accurate billing. Located in a cul-de-sac near schools.2 parking spaces included. On-site property management. No Pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 620 N Race Street have any available units?
620 N Race Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 620 N Race Street have?
Some of 620 N Race Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 N Race Street currently offering any rent specials?
620 N Race Street is not currently offering any rent specials.