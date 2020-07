Amenities

New Fence and retaining wall repaired. Gorgeous remodeled home with tons of space for the large family. New carpet, fresh paint, new ac unit, new toilets, spruced up and ready to go. TEA recognized Elementary school within the neighborhood. Seller will carry the note with ten percent down. Must speak to agent for details. Huge walk-in Master bedroom closet for the shoe diva. Open floorplan.