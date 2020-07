Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave Property Amenities parking garage

A very nice and modern half-duplex built in 2016! 3 bed~2 bath~2 car garage with 1350sqft. An incredible finish out with dark laminate flooring with carpet in bedrooms, full Granite counter tops, open concept floor plan with kitchen overlooking kitchen and dining. Nice kitchen with extra counters and cabs, Granite, breakfast bar, and very nice appliances! Spacious 2 car garage and a big fenced backyard for entertaining. Move in ready now! A definite must see!